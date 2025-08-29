Microsoft AI CEO Mustafa Suleyman has announced a new Copilot Audio Expression Labs project and two new models - MAI-Voice-1 and MAI-1-Preview. He also hinted that more such tools would be launched in the future. The MAI-Voice-1 is Microsoft's expressive and natural speech generation model, which is available in Copilot and Podcasts. The company also started testing MAI-1-Preview on LMArena. MAI-Voice-1 can generate a full-minute audio. GPT-Realtime Advanced Speech-to-Speech Model and GPT Realtime API Announced by OpenAI Along With New Cedar and Martin Voices; Check Details.

Microsoft Announces MAI-Voice-1 and MAI-1-Preview

Excited to share our first @MicrosoftAI in-house models: MAI-Voice-1 and MAI-1-preview. Details and how you can test below, with lots more to come⬇️ pic.twitter.com/LtL2YmzuTv — Mustafa Suleyman (@mustafasuleyman) August 28, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)