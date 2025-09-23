The European Union (EU) on Tuesday reportedly demanded that major tech companies, including Apple, Google, Microsoft and Booking to explain how they are protecting users from online financial scams. As per a report of Barron's, the commission has issued an information request under the Digital Services Act to four online platforms. EU digital affairs spokesman Thomas Regnier said, "Microsoft, Google, Apple and Booking to monitor and request information on how they make sure that their services are not being misused by scammers." WhatsApp New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Platform Testing ‘Mute Everyone Mentions’ To Reduce Group Chat Distractions.

BREAKING - EU queries Apple, Google, Microsoft over online financial scamshttps://t.co/VjAHbq0hmn — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) September 23, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Barron's), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

