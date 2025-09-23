San Francisco, September 23: WhatsApp has started developing a new feature called "Mute Everyone Mentions," which is set to launch soon for all users. Currently, it is under development by the Meta-owned platform. As part of the early release, Android beta users will get it first, and it will then be rolled out to all users in the future.

Beta users on Android will receive the latest update through the Google Play Beta Programme in version 2.25.27.1. Using "Mute Everyone Mentions," WhatsApp users can mute everyone mentions in group chats. It will counter the recently rolled-out beta feature that allows you to mention everyone in a chat group. Facebook Dating New Update: Meta Launches AI Dating Assistant and Meet Cut Feature To Improve Matchmaking; Check More Details Here.

How Will 'Mute Everyone Mentions' Feature Work in WhatsApp?

The upcoming WhatsApp feature will help users keep mentions muted to avoid distractions. As seen in the previous beta feature, which allowed mentioning everyone in a group chat, people who are not relevant to some topics also get alerted. Despite being useful, the feature did not help some group members and could be misused.

According to a report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp decided to roll out the "Mute Everyone Mentions" feature to prevent all members from receiving repeated alerts, which could cause disruptions. It mentioned that without proper restrictions, admins could be held responsible for not preventing misuse of the feature, leading to distractions for some. Google Launches Gemini AI for Google TV, Bringing Advanced Voice Interaction To Enhance Entertainment and Daily Tasks.

The new WhatsApp feature could eliminate this misuse. If a group is muted, users can also silence notifications from special mentions. WhatsApp notes that preferences vary: some may still want “everyone” alerts for critical info, while others prefer no group notifications at all to avoid distractions.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (WABetaInfo Report), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

