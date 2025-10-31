OpenAI’s Sam Altman stated that the upcoming GPT-6 model in 2026 would be renamed “GPT-6-7”. The post does not appear to be serious, and many internet users have pointed this out. Some have suggested that Altman may have been referencing TikTok’s “6-7” meme, which became popular in early 2025, according to Wikipedia. The site notes that the meme emerged on TikTok and Instagram Reels, originating from the song “Doot Doot” by Skrilla. It was later popularised by Overtime Elite player Taylen “TK” Kinney, who frequently used the meme. Regardless of its origin, the “GPT-6-7” name could be a genuine hint or simply a humorous post made by OpenAI CEO Sam Altman. Reliance Partners With Google To Accelerate AI Adoption Across India, Will Roll Out Google’s Gemini AI Pro Plan Free to Jio Users.

Sam Altman Says "GPT-6-7" Will Be Name of Upcoming GPT-6 in 2026

GPT-6 will be renamed GPT-6-7, you're welcome — Sam Altman (@sama) October 30, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Sam Altman X Account). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

