Grok 4.1, a new frontier model by xAI, has been launched globally for all users. The new AI model has already been integrated with Grokipedia and introduces many new updates. According to xAI, Grok 4.1 sets a new standard for conversational intelligence, emotional understanding, and real-world helpfulness. The Grok 4.1 version is accessible via the Grok.com and Grok.x.com websites, along with the mobile app. Elon Musk said, “Grok 4.1 has just been released. You should notice a significant increase in speed and quality.” Galaxy Buds 4 Pro Leaked Animations Reveal New Features and Design Ahead of Expected 2026 Launch Alongside Samsung Galaxy S26 Series.

Elon Musk's xAI Launches Grok 4.1 Version

Grok 4.1 just released. You should notice a significant increase in speed and quality. https://t.co/1J8pvn3SsO — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 17, 2025

