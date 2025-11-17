Seoul, November 17: The launch of the Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro is expected soon, and ahead of the announcement, new One UI 8.5 animations have leaked. The leaked animations hint at new features and design changes. The Galaxy Buds 4 Pro are expected to debut alongside the Samsung Galaxy S26 series smartphones next year.

According to Android Authority report, Samsung’s upcoming earbuds appear to be gaining a powerful “Head Gestures” feature. Earlier reports also suggested that Samsung may launch its next flagship smartphones at the end of February 2025. The report added that Samsung would likely move away from the triangular, sharp-edged design seen in the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro in favour of a flatter stem and a newly designed case. Vivo X300, Vivo X300 Pro India Launch Confirmed on December 2; Check Specifications and Features of Upcoming Vivo X300 Series.

Galaxy Buds 4 Pro Leaked Animations and Features

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro are expected to run on One UI 8.5 firmware and feature a refreshed design compared with the previous generation. The standard Galaxy Buds 4 may also adopt some elements from the Pro model’s design. Although not many details are available, leaks suggest noticeable changes for the upcoming earbuds. New Realme P Series Teased, Likely Launching Soon With MediaTek Dimensity Processor; Check Details.

Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy S26 series is reportedly scheduled to launch in February 2025 with three models — the Samsung Galaxy S26, S26 Pro, and S26 Ultra. All devices are expected to use the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, though some reports indicate that the standard variant may feature Samsung’s in-house Exynos chip.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Android Authority), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

