Elon Musk has confirmed that Grok 5 training will begin in a few weeks. In a post on X (formerly Twitter) on September 17, 2025, Musk said, “Grok 5 starts training in a few weeks.” This comes as a major update from xAI, Musk’s artificial intelligence (AI) company, which has been developing the Grok series of AI models. The announcement might gain attention across the tech world after Musk earlier hinted, “I think it has a shot at being true AGI.” Musk also mentioned today that he now believes xAI could achieve AGI with the Grok 5 model. He said, "I now think @xAI has a chance of reaching AGI with @Grok 5. Never thought that before." ARM’s Bengaluru Unit To Design, Develop 2nm Chips Used in AI Servers, Drones and Mobile Phones: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Elon Musk Says ‘Grok 5 Starts Training in a Few Weeks’

Grok 5 starts training in a few weeks https://t.co/muKxPT6LEq — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 17, 2025

Elon Musk Says ‘xAI Has a Chance of Reaching AGI With Grok 5’

I now think @xAI has a chance of reaching AGI with @Grok 5. Never thought that before. https://t.co/FaBUYegl3D — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 17, 2025

Elon Musk Says ‘Wait Until You See Grok 5, I Think It Has a Shot at Being True AGI’

Wait until you see Grok 5. I think it has a shot at being true AGI. Haven’t felt that about anything before. https://t.co/a8SNQd48nd — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 21, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of Elon Musk). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)