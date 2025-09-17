Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw has inaugurated ARM’s Bengaluru unit in India. Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw congratulated ARM and its entire team and highlighted the growing role of India in global semiconductor development. The Minister shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) on September 16, 2025 and said, "Most advanced chips of 2nm (used in AI servers, drones, mobile phones) to be designed/ developed by Arm in India." ARM’s move to design these chips in India shows trust in local talent and growing technical capability. The progress could help India become a major hub for future chip design and development. AI Can Create Miracles if Used Judiciously, but Misuse Risks Rise of Deepfakes and Misinformation, Says Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Says ‘Most Advanced Chips of 2nm To Be Designed, Developed by Arm in India’

Most advanced chips of 2nm (used in AI servers, drones, mobile phones) to be designed/ developed by Arm in India. 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/88CLJIfrpr — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) September 16, 2025

