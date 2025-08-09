Elon Musk has confirmed that xAI will soon introduce Kids Mode to the Grok Android app. The upcoming Grok Kids Mode is expected to be a kid-friendly version of the AI chatbot that would likely be free from adult-based content responses. The tech billionaire already said that 'Baby Grok' would be launched soon for children. Elon Musk said it would be launched soon on Grok Android app. Grok 4.2 Coming Soon: Elon Musk Confirms Launching Next Version of Grok AI Chatbot by xAI, Says ‘Grok 4 Is 2nd Only to Gemini and Not for Long’.

Grok Kids Mode (Baby Grok) Coming Soon to Android App

And Kids Mode coming soon to Grok Android app! https://t.co/NIsHk1nhGf — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 8, 2025

