Elon Musk confirmed that the next AI chatbot, Grok 4.20, will be launched soon for users. He confirmed the version via a post on X, saying, "Grok 4.20 hopefully this month reaches #1". The X post by xAI-owner Elon Musk responded to a user who shared that the Grok 4 AI chatbot was the second in the leaderboard after Gemini 2.5 Pro in SVG@5. Musk further said, "Grok 4 is second only to Gemini and not for long". Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas Announces List of AI Models Available for Pro and Max Subscribers.

