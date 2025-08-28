Elon Musk's xAI company has launched a new feature for the Grok AI chatbot. The Grok iOS users can now see highlighted objects while pointing the camera at things. The feature is introduced in Grok Vision mode, which allows people to identify objects by including their names, colours, and more. Grok AI chatbot offers various other functionalities to users, such as Grok Imagine, uploading documents, analysis, and more. Samsung Galaxy Event 2025 Date Announced, Company To Launch Samsung Galaxy S25 FE and Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Series on September 4, 2025.

Grok AI Now Offers Object Highlighting Features in Grok Vision

BREAKING 🚨: xAI launched objects highlighting on Grok for iOS! Object highlighting feature can point to certain objects in Grok Vision mode. Grok got Astra before Gemini 🤯 https://t.co/hWoO85TTdP pic.twitter.com/YjAzxd07X3 — TestingCatalog News 🗞 (@testingcatalog) August 27, 2025

