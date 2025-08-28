Samsung has announced Samsung Galaxy Event date. The Galaxy launch event is set to take place on September 4, 2025 and likely introduce the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE and the Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 series. These two models are expected to launch sometime, as their leaks have swarmed the internet. More details will be revealed on September 4, 2025 (Thursday). Smartphone Launches in September 2025: From iPhone 17 Series to Samsung Galaxy S25 FE and Lava AGNI 4, Know Specifications and Other Details of Upcoming Smartphones Next Month.

Samsung Galaxy Event 2025 Date Announced

💙 Like this post for exclusive updates and join us at Samsung Galaxy Event on September 4, 2025. Trust us, you don’t want to miss this! pic.twitter.com/2CQJMIKc1g — Samsung Mobile (@SamsungMobile) August 27, 2025

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE, Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Series Coming on September 4, 2025

Samsung to launch Galaxy S25 FE 📱 and Tab S11 series 📟 on September 4th 🗓️. pic.twitter.com/Cn7YGzHivv — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) August 27, 2025

