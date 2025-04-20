GTA 6 release date was confirmed for Fall 2025 but some reports said that it could be delayed again. Amid this, several netizens have posted online that Take-Two Interactive would hold its next earnings call on May 15, 2025. During this earning call, the fans expect that the company would confirm Fall 2025 as the release timeline. Grand Theft Auto 6 will first release on Xbox and PlayStation this year and PC version is expected to be delayed to 2026. Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick said that the company would start marketing closer to the release date. Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes Today, April 20, 2025 Revealed; Know How To Redeem Codes, Grab Free Rewards Like Diamond, Skins, Weapons and More.

Take-Two Interactive Earning Call on May 15, 2025, Likely Reaffirm GTA 6 Release in Fall 2025

Take-Two Interactive will hold their next earnings call on May 15th. If they confirm the Fall 2025 release for GTA 6 again, we can be 100% sure that it won't be delayed. pic.twitter.com/GCSgS3Kzed — Grand Theft Auto 6 Alerts (@GTA6Alerts) April 19, 2025

