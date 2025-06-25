HONOR X9c 5G launch has been teased online on social media. The Chinese smartphone company HONOR shared an image of its upcoming HONOR X9c 5G smartphone and said it would be launched soon in India. The X9c 5G model will be released on Amazon Specials during Prime Day sales (12 to 14 July) and feature a 108MP primary AI camera with OIS support. It will come with drop, heat and water resistance and feature MagicOS 9.0 with AI Intelligence Experience. HONOR X9c 5G will offer a a 6,600mAh battery, slim titanium design, 189g weight, 7.98mm thickness, IP65 rating, and a 4,000 nits brighter display with a 120Hz refresh rate. HONOR X9c 5G price in India could start around INR 27,999. Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G Series New Smartphones in ‘Champagne Gold’ Shade To Launch on July 1, 2025 in India; Check Expected Specifications, Features and Price.

HONOR X9c 5G Launch Expected Soon in India

