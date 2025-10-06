HONOR X9c 5G is now available at a discount price with all festive offers. The smartphone is available on Amazon at INR 19,499 with offers. The company shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) on October 6, 2025 and said, "This Diwali, give your thumbs something to celebrate! The HONOR X9c 5G is now on Amazon for ₹19,499* with all festive offers, fast, sleek, and ready to steal the show." The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor and comes with a 6.78-inch display. It offers 6,600mAh with 66W fast charging support. The smartphone includes a 108MP primary camera and a 16MP front camera. OPPO Find X9 Series: OPPO Find X9 and OPPO Find X9 Pro Specifications and Features Leaked Ahead of Launch; Check Details and Know What To Expect.

HONOR X9c 5G Price

This Diwali, give your thumbs something to celebrate! The HONOR X9c 5G is now on Amazon for ₹19,499* with all festive offers, fast, sleek, and ready to steal the show.#HONORX9c5G #AmazonGreatIndianFestival #HONORFestiveDeals pic.twitter.com/YoJGI8q8Ig — Explore HONOR (@ExploreHONOR) October 6, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of Explore HONOR). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)