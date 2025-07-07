HONOR X9c 5G will launch today in India. The company has already confirmed that the smartphone will come with a 108MP AI-powered main camera. It will have a 360-degree drop resistance feature. The device is expected to feature a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor and will run on MagicOS 9.0. The smartphone will come with a 6,600mAh battery, which may support 66W fast charging. As per reports, the HONOR X9c 5G could be priced around INR 27,990 and will be available for purchase on Amazon. Moto G96 5G Will Launch Soon in India With 3D Curved Display, IP68 Protection; Check Expected Price and Other Details.

HONOR X9c 5G Will Launch Today in India

Just 1 day to go! The stage is set, the excitement is real, the #HONORX9c5G officially launches tomorrow. Get ready for unmatched durability, smart AI features, and a stunning 108MP camera. It’s almost time. Know more-https://t.co/Pzrx4XfGMw #HONORIndia #HONORX9cLaunch… pic.twitter.com/AiNAhginnK — Explore HONOR (@ExploreHONOR) July 6, 2025

