Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G series new smartphones will be launched in India on July 1, 2025, in 'Champagne Gold' shade. Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G and Redmi Note 14 Pro Plus 5G were launched in India last year with a quad-camera design. The Pro variant was priced at INR 23,999, and the Pro Plus variant at INR 27,999. Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G features a 6.67-inch 120Hz AMOLED display with 3,000 nits of peak brightness, 5,500mAh battery+45W fast-charging, Dimensity 7300 Ultra SoC and 8GB+256GB RAM and storage. It came with 50MP+2MP (macro)+8MP ultrawide cameras and a 20MP selfie camera. Redmi Note 14 Pro Plus 5G featured Snapdragon 7s Gen 3, 120Hz AMOLED display, 6,200mAh battery+90W fast-charging, 50MP+50MP+8MP rear cameras, and 20MP selfie cameras. The Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G Series in 'Champagne Gold' shade may continue offering same features; however pricing could be different. POCO F7 5G vs Nothing Phone 3: Check Comparison of Price, Specifications and Features of POCO’s Latest Smartphone and Nothing’s Upcoming Smartphone Featuring Snapdragon 8s Gen 4

Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G Series in 'Champagne Gold' Coming on July 1, 2025 in India

A new wave of celebration is here. 🥂 Introducing #ChampagneGold in the #RedmiNote14ProSeries, crafted to turn heads, designed to impress. Luxury, sparkle, and elegance. All bottled in a brand new shade. Launching on 1st July. Get notified: https://t.co/rIdhllZoZt pic.twitter.com/Dr9Dheczn1 — Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) June 25, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)