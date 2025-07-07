HONOR X9c 5G is launched in India with a slim design. It comes with a 6.78-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The device is powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor and runs on MagicOS 9.0. The main camera is a 108MP primary sensor and a 16MP front camera. It also includes dual stereo speakers and an IP65M water resistance rating. The HONOR X9c 5G includes a 6,600mAh battery. The HONOR X9c 5G has been launched in India at a price of INR 21,999. However, as part of the Special Amazon Prime Day Offer, the device will be available for INR 19,999. The sale will begin on July 12 on Amazon. Vivo X Fold5 and Vivo X200 FE Design Revealed Ahead of Launch in India on July 14; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

HONOR X9c 5G Launched in India

