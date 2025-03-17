Nothing CEO Carl Pei praised the growth of Indian smartphone industry and the government's efforts towards it. He said, "India today stands where China was a decade ago in the smartphone industry - on the verge of a major revolution." He said government of India's push on local manufacturing, a thriving tech system, and rapidly expanding consumer base. He said Nothing would see how it can contribute and be a part of the journey. ‘Tesla To Double Vehicle Production in US Within 2 Years’: Elon Musk Makes Big Announcement After Showcasing Tesla Cars Before President Donald Trump at White House (Watch Video).

India Became Second Largest Smartphone Maker

India today stands where China was a decade ago in the smartphone industry - on the verge of a major revolution. With the government's push for local manufacturing, a thriving tech ecosystem, and a rapidly expanding consumer base, India has all the ingredients to become a global… pic.twitter.com/ELXBlf6OKw — Carl Pei (@getpeid) March 17, 2025

