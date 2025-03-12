Elon Musk announced that Tesla plans to double its electric vehicle production in the US over the next two years. The announcement came just hours after US President Donald Trump said he would be purchasing a brand-new Tesla. Musk, the billionaire CEO, said that this decision to ramp up production is in support of President Trump’s policies. “In support of the policies of President Donald Trump and to demonstrate our confidence in the future of the United States, Tesla commits to doubling vehicle production in the US within 2 years!" Musk wrote in an X post on Wednesday. Tesla's stock has recently declined sharply and has become the target of protests and vandalism in the US and beyond, especially after Musk took on a prominent role in Trump's administration. Elon Musk Plays Salesman as Donald Trump 'Buys' Red Tesla Model S Plaid After Checking Out Tesla Cars at White House (See Pics and Videos).

‘Tesla To Double Vehicle Production in US Within 2 Years’, Says Elon Musk

In support of the policies of President @realDonaldTrump and to demonstrate our confidence in the future of the United States, @Tesla commits to doubling vehicle production in the US within 2 years! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 11, 2025

Elon Musk's Big Announcement for Tesla

Elon Musk: “As a function of the great policies of President Trump and his administration, and as an act of faith in America, Tesla is going to DOUBLE vehicle output in the United States within the next two years…” pic.twitter.com/g8jY77yxtP — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 12, 2025

