Indian Edtech Unacademy on Monday laysoff 10 per cent of its work force. The Indian Edtech has eliminated around 350 employees or 10 per cent of its workforce in second round of layoffs. Earlier, it had eliminated 150 of its employees from its PG Medical Entrance Exam Preparation Platform PrepLadder. As per reports from TechCrunch, Unacademy co-founder and chief executive Gaurav Munjal, in an email to its staff said that "the startup is cutting jobs across several verticals and many of which it is either scaling back or shutting down." He further wrote in the mail that “I want to apologise to everyone sincerely since we made a commitment of no layoffs in the organisations.” Also Read | Unacademy Layoffs: ‘Time To Cut Costs As Funding Winter Can Last Up to 18 Months,’ Says CEO Gaurav Munjal.

Unacademy Laysoff 10% Workforce

Indian edtech Unacademy cuts 10% of jobs https://t.co/1KLLaIP0p8 by @refsrc — TechCrunch (@TechCrunch) November 7, 2022

