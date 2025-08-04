Infinix GT 30 5G+ (Infinix GT 30 5G Plus) will launch in India on August 8, 2025. The company has teased the smartphone on social media platforms and said, 'Infinix GT 30 5G+, with the unique Cyber Mecha 2.0 Design, Customizable LED Lights and GT Shoulder Triggers is launching on 8th August." As per reports, the Infinix GT 30 5G+ price in India might be between INR 20,000 and INR 25,000. The GT 30 5G+ might run on XOS 15 based on Android 15, and it is likely to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor. The smartphone may come with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage and could feature an AMOLED display with 4,500 nits of peak brightness. Samsung Galaxy S26 Series: Samsung Galaxy S26 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge and Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Display, Battery Specifications Leaked; Know What To Expect.

Infinix GT 30 5G+ Will Launch in India onAugust 8, 2025

The game starts with you!🤘 Infinix GT 30 5G+, with the unique Cyber Mecha 2.0 Design, Customizable LED Lights and GT Shoulder Triggers is launching on 8th August 😉 Kaun kaun excited hai??#GT305G #TheGameStartsWithYou pic.twitter.com/VNBew1O5W1 — Infinix India (@InfinixIndia) August 4, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)