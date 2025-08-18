Infinix Hot 60i 5G is the latest budget smartphone launched recently under the INR 10,000 price range. It offers a 50MP primary camera, a 5MP selfie camera, EMMC storage and LPDDR4X RAM. Infinix Hot 60i 5G, powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6400 processor, has a 6.75-inch LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and 560 nits of peak brightness. The smartphone comes with a 6,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast-charging and 10W reverse charging. Infinix Hot 60i 5G price in India is INR 9,299; however, with a discount, it will be available at INR 8,999. The sale of the smartphone will begin on August 21, 2025. POCO M7 Plus 5G Sale Begins in India on August 19, 2025; Check Out All Its Specifications, Features and Price.

Infinix Hot 60i 5G Sale Officially Starts on August 21, 2025

Made To Be Seen, that's HOT! The Infinix HOT 60i 5G, with a stunning new design, True 5G Connectivity and a massive 6000mAh Battery, is here at just ₹8,999! Sale starts 21st August.#HOT60i5G #MadeToBeSeen pic.twitter.com/b3WLcU66hn — Infinix India (@InfinixIndia) August 16, 2025

