Infinix Note 50s 5G+ Mystic Plum sale will begin today in India at Flipkart. Previously, the Note 50s 5G+ was available in Titanium Grey, Burgundy Red, and Marine Drift Blue options, but the new Mystic Plum variant adds a new colour option. The Infinix Note 50s 5G+ is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultimate processor and features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It runs on XOS 15 based on Android 15 and comes with an IP64 rating for water and dust resistance. The device includes a 64MP primary camera and a 13MP front camera. The Mystic Plum variant is expected to start at INR 15,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. Apple Intelligence Launch in China Expected Before End of 2025, Says Report.

Infinix Note 50s 5G+ Mystic Plum Sale Starts Today in India

