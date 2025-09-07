The Infinix Note 50s 5G+ smartphone will be sold on Flipkart on September 8, 2025, in a new Mystic Plum edition. The new smartphone will likely come with the same specifications and features as the other models. The Infinix Note 50s 5G+ will likely keep the 144Hz curved AMOLED display. It may be offered in 8GB+128GB, 8GB+256GB and 6GB+128GB options. It will continue having a 7.6mm slim design, IP64 rating, MIL-STD 810 certification, 64MP camera and MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultimate processor. Infinix Note 50s 5G+ price may start from INR 14,999. OPPO F31 Series 5G Launch Confirmed on September 15, 2025, Likely To Include OPPO F31 5G, OPPO F31 Pro 5G and OPPO F31 Pro+ 5G; Check Expected Specifications.

Infinix Note 50s 5G+ Sale of Mystic Plum Shade Variant Begins Tomorrow

