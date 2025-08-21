Infinix HOT 60i 5G sale will officially begin in India on August 21, 2025 (today). The smartphone comes with a 50MP primary camera and a 5MP selfie camera, a 6,000mAh battery supporting 18W fast-charging speed and 10W reverse charging. Infinix HOT 60i 5G includes a 6.75-inch LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and 560 nits of peak brightness. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6400 processor, EMMC storage, and LPDDR4X RAM. Infinix HOT 60i 5G price in India starts at INR 9,299, but its discounted price is INR 8,999. Google Pixel 10, Google Pixel 10 Pro, Google Pixel 10 Pro XL and Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold Price, Specifications and Features Revealed, Know All About Latest Pixel 10 Series Smartphones Launched in India.

Infinix HOT 60i 5G Sale To Start Today in India

Made To Be Seen, that's HOT! The Infinix HOT 60i 5G, with a stunning new design, True 5G Connectivity and a massive 6000mAh Battery, is here at just ₹8,999! Sale starts 21st August.#HOT60i5G #MadeToBeSeen pic.twitter.com/b3WLcU66hn — Infinix India (@InfinixIndia) August 16, 2025

