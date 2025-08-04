Samsung Galaxy S26 series is expected to launch early next year, and leaks about its possible models and specifications are already surfacing online. As per a tipster (@saaaanjjjuuu), the Galaxy S26 series may include models with different screen sizes and battery capacities. While Samsung has yet to confirm the details, the leaked information hints at some notable upgrades across the series. The Galaxy S26 series could include Samsung Galaxy S26, Samsung Galaxy S26 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge, and Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra smartphone models. The Galaxy S26 Pro is said to feature a 6.3-inch display and a 4,300mAh battery. The Galaxy S26 Edge might offer a 6.66-inch display and may come with a 4,200mAh battery. The Galaxy S26 Ultra could come with a 6.86-inch display and a 5,000mAh battery, which is likely to support 60W fast charging. Vivo V60 5G Launch in India on August 12, 2025 With 6,500mAh Battery; Check Expected Price Range, Specifications and Features.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Specifications Leaked

Galaxy S26 series expected battery capacity: Galaxy S26 Pro : • 6.3” - 4300mAh Galaxy S26 Edge : • 6.66" - 4200mAh Galaxy S26 Ultra : • 6.86” 5000mAh + 60W — Sanju Choudhary (@saaaanjjjuuu) August 3, 2025

