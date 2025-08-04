Infinix Mobile will launch its new gaming smartphone, Infinix GT 30 5G Plus (Infinix GT 30 5G+), in India on August 8, 2025. The company confirmed that the upcoming smartphone will come with customisable LED lights and have a unique Mecha 2.0 Design. Besides, the company said Infinix GT 30 5G Plus could come with GT Shoulder Triggers to enhance the gaming experience. Infinix GT 30 5G Plus will get a 144Hz AMOLED display with 4,500 nits of peak brightness and 1.5K resolution. It will offer up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB internal storage mated with XOS 15 (based on Android 15). Infinix GT 30 5G Plus price in India is expected to fall between INR 20,000 and INR 25,000. Apple Developing ChatGPT Rival To Revolutionise Search Ahead of iPhone 17 Series Launch, Internally Called ‘Answer, Knowledge and Information’ Aka AKI: Report.

Infinix GT 30 5G Plus Coming With Customisable LED Lights on August 8, 2025

The game starts with you!🤘 Infinix GT 30 5G+, with the unique Cyber Mecha 2.0 Design, Customizable LED Lights and GT Shoulder Triggers is launching on 8th August 😉 Kaun kaun excited hai??#GT305G #TheGameStartsWithYou pic.twitter.com/VNBew1O5W1 — Infinix India (@InfinixIndia) August 4, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)