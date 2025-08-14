Infinix GT 30 5G+ sale is now live in India. The smartphone is priced at INR 19,499 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and INR 20,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB variant. It will be available on Flipkart starting August 14, 2025, with a special launch-day offer of INR 17,999. The Infinix GT 30 5G+ is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 processor and features segment-first shoulder triggers. It comes with a Cyber Mecha Design 2.0 with customisable LED lights. The GT 30 5G+ features a 6.78-inch display with a 144Hz refresh rate. It comes with a 64MP Sony main camera, a 5,500mAh battery with 45W fast charging support. Tecno Spark Go 5G Price, Specifications, Features and Sale Details Revealed, Know All About Latest Tecno Smartphone Launched in India With ‘No Network Communication’ Mode.

Infinix GT 30 5G+ Sale Now Live in India

Commonality Ends Here, cause #TheGameStartsWithYou! Infinix GT 30 5G+, with a unique design, GT Gaming Triggers, Customizable LED Lights and a 144Hz AMOLED Display is now on SALE! Get it here: https://t.co/digRCk7nPo#GT305G pic.twitter.com/alr2LVto6B — Infinix India (@InfinixIndia) August 14, 2025

