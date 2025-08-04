Cupertino, August 4: Apple is reportedly developing a new AI chatbot to rival OpenAI's ChatGPT ahead of the iPhone 17 series launch this year. The tech giant is set to introduce its latest smartphone lineup, including iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max, around the second week of September 2025. However, ahead of that, reports have leaked saying that the Cupertino-based tech giant could introduce its artificial intelligence (beyond Apple Intelligence) soon.

According to a report by Bloomberg, Apple's 'Answer' team was involved in developing this new stripped-down ChatGPT rival, which would be aimed at helping users access the world's knowledge. Along with the new leak, the report mentioned that the Apple iPhone 17 Pro was spotted in San Francisco ahead of the launch, and Apple lost its fourth AI researcher to Meta within a month. Apple MacBook Independence Day 2025 Deals: Discount and Offers on Apple M4 MacBook Air, Apple M4 Pro (MacBook Pro) on Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale and Flipkart Freedom Sale.

Apple Developing ChatGPT Rival, Internally Called "AKI"

According to the report, Apple was building a new competitor to rival ChatGPT, offering users the next big experience on iPhones and other devices. Apple has been behind the AI race, and with Apple Intelligence, it has tried the best it could provide at the moment, but it also has flaws. It announced collaboration with Google for Gemini and OpenAI for ChatGPT, but now it may focus on introducing its new artificial intelligence. Internally, it is reportedly called AKI, which stands for "Answer, Knowledge and Information".

Apple's former Siri executive has been assigned the leadership role for the AKI team, said Bloomberg. The tech giant may focus on skipping integrating third-party tools like ChatGPT and Gemini and building its own native AI solution for users' needs. Apple's senior executives downplayed the need for AI chatbots; however, the company may jump into the race now with shifting needs. So far, the users have been able to get Genmoji, Notification summaries and writing suggestions. iPhone 17 Series Launch Likely in September: Apple iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max Price in India Leaked; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

Apple AKI Team Working on a New Kind of AI Chatbot for Search Capability

Apple's AKI Team has been working to improve a new kind of search experience that could mirror ChatGPT and Perplexity AI chatbots. Amid a meta hiring spree for its Superintelligence Lab, Apple recently faced a shortage of AI talent after its fourth AI executive left. The report highlighted that the attempt, if successful, could fix problems related to Apple Intelligence.

