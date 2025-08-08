Infinix GT 30 5G+ (Infinix GT 30 5G Plus) is launched today in India with Cyber Mecha 2.0 design and gaming-focused features. Infinix GT 30 5G+ price starts at INR 19,499 in India. The smartphone comes with the GT shoulder triggers and customisable LED lights. Infinix GT 30 5G+ is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 processor and comes with a 5,500mAh battery. It includes a 64MP primary camera, a 13MP front camera and comes with a 6.78-inch display. The Infinix GT 30 5G+ will be available for purchase starting August 14, 2025, with a special launch day price of INR 17,999. Lava Blaze AMOLED 2 5G Design Revealed by Lava Mobiles Ahead of Its Launch in India; Check Confirmed Specifications, Features and Price Segment.

Infinix GT 30 5G+ Launched in India

Ready to strike! Infinix GT 30 5G+, with a unique and one-of-a-kind design, Customizable LED Lights, 90FPS in BGMI, a 64MP Sony Camera and more, is ready to take over! Sale starts 14th August, 12PM. Check it out: https://t.co/digRCk7VEW#GT305G #TheGameStartsWithYou pic.twitter.com/Iqv6Ia27OD — Infinix India (@InfinixIndia) August 8, 2025

