Infinix Note 50s 5G Plus 6GB+128GB variant will launch and go on sale today in India. The smartphone has been available in two variants 8GB RAM and 128GB and 256GB storage. Infinix Note 50s 5G Plus comes with a MediaTek DImensity 7300 Ultimate processor and is available at starting prices of INR 15,999 and INR 17,999 for 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB variants, respectively. The new 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of Infinix Note 50s 5G Plus is priced at INR 14,999. It offers a 64MP primary AI camera, 2MP secondary camera and 13MP selfie camera. It has a 6.78-inch display running on a 144Hz refresh rate and a 5,500mAh battery with 45W fast charging. Infinix Note 50s 5G+ has MIL-STD 810H military-grade certification. OPPO K13x 5G Launch Today in India; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

Launched

