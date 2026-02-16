Infinix Note 60 Ultra has surfaced on Geekbench with a MediaTek Dimensity 8400 chipset, offering capable upper-midrange performance while keeping costs in check despite newer chips being available. Rumoured specs include a 144Hz AMOLED display, 200MP main camera, and a large 7,000mAh battery with 100W wired and 30W wireless charging, plus rare two-way satellite communication. The phone is reportedly designed with Italian firm Pininfarina and may rival Redmi Note models, Realme’s 16 series, and the iQOO Neo 10R, focusing on battery life, charging speed, and display quality over raw processing power. Google Pixel 10a Specifications and Features Leaked Ahead of February 18, 2026.

Infinix Note 60 Ultra Launching on Feb 18, 2026

