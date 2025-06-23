OPPO K13x 5G will be launched today in India. The device will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor and will arrive with a display offering 1000 nits of peak brightness. The smartphone will be available in Midnight Violet and Sunset Peach colour options and will feature a "360 degree Armour body." It will feature a 50MP main camera and an 8MP front camera. The smartphone is expected to launch at a price of around INR 15,000 and will feature a 6,000mAh battery. Apple Expands Audio Mix Feature Powered by Machine Learning With Upcoming iOS 26 Update, Revolutionise Audio and Videos Editing on iPhone 16 Models: Report.

OPPO K13x 5G Will Launch Today in India

Damage-Proof 360° Armour Body- Built Unstoppable 160% higher impact resistance vs. conventional reinforced glass used on the previous generation, delivering better durability and drop resistance. Know more: https://t.co/kmG0Eyh58T pic.twitter.com/ah6evdhd9q — OPPO India (@OPPOIndia) June 22, 2025

