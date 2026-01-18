The Infinix Note Edge 5G launch has been confirmed for January 19, 2025 (Monday) in Indonesia. The upcoming smartphone will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7100 5G processor and will feature a large 6,500mAh battery with 45W wired charging support. It is expected to have a slim 7.2mm design, a 1.5K 3D curved display, and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. According to a report by GSMArena, the device is likely to sport a 50MP dual camera setup, while the display is expected to measure 6.78 inches. The India launch may take place soon; however, the company has not yet made an official announcement. Apple iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Air Lead Major Price Cut; Best iPhone Sale Republic Day 2026 Deals on Amazon and Flipkart.

Inifnix Note Edge 5G Launch Confirmed for January 19, 2026 in Indonesia

