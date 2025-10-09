iQOO 15 will launch in China on October 20, 2025, at 7:00 PM local time. The upcoming flagship will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor and will run on OriginOS 6. The smartphone will be launched in China with 4 colour variants. As per reports, the device is expected to feature a 6.85-inch AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and 2K resolution. It will likely come with IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. The iQOO 15 may come with a 50MP main camera, 50MP periscope lens, and 50MP ultrawide sensors. It is expected to have a 32MP front camera. The smartphone will likely feature a 7,000mAh battery with 100W charging support. Apple Makes Fun of Microsoft’s BSOD Aka 'Blue Screen of Death' Error, CrowdStrike Outage Last Year in New Ad, Says ‘No Other Security Like Mac Security’.

iQOO 15 launch date is out — launching on October 20, 2025, in China. Alongside the iQOO 15, the brand will also unveil the iQOO Pad 5e, iQOO Watch GT 2, and iQOO TWS 5. pic.twitter.com/G2RTMIzHrP — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) October 9, 2025

