The iQOO 15 Ultra teaser has been released in China, confirming its imminent launch in the country. It will be iQOO's first-ever "Ultra" variant, expected to feature improved specifications and features compared to the iQOO 15 flagship model. While detailed information about the upcoming smartphone is limited, it may be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, currently the top-tier processor. Motorola Signature Price in India, Leaked Specifications.

iQOO 15 Ultra Launching in China Soon

iQOO is bringing its first-ever Ultra phone. iQOO 15 Ultra coming up. pic.twitter.com/NFNwsL4E02 — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) January 4, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

