iQOO Z11 Turbo is expected to launch in China on 15 January 2025, reportedly featuring a 144Hz 6.59-inch LTPS OLED flat display with 1.5K resolution. Leaks indicate that the upcoming Turbo variant could launch with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor, paired with an Adreno 829 GPU and an Android 16-based operating system. The iQOO Z11 Turbo is expected to feature LPDDR5X RAM of up to 16GB and UFS 4.1 storage. The Z11 Turbo may come with a 200MP primary camera, an 8MP secondary rear camera, and a 32MP front camera. According to tipped information, the smartphone may house a 7,600mAh battery with 120W wired charging support, IP68 and IP69 ratings, a 3D ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner, a metal frame, glass back, and could also include a Q2 chip. iQOO Z11 Turbo Tipped To Launch With 7,600mAh Battery, Likely To Be Rebranded Globally As iQOO 15R: Report.

iQOO Z11 Turbo Specifications Leaked Before Jan 15 Launch in China

iQOO Z11 Turbo is scheduled to launch in China on January 15, 2026. Specifications: > 6.59" 1.5K LTPS OLED flat display, 144Hz refresh rate > Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC > Adreno 829 GPU > Android 16 > Up to 16GB RAM > LPDDR5X RAM > UFS 4.1 storage > 200MP+8MP rear camera > 32MP… pic.twitter.com/JW1g8sjjEK — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) January 7, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)