Cupertino, October 8: Apple shared a new ad campaign that mocked Microsoft's BSOD (Blue Screen of Death), which affected global users last year. During the Windows outage, many enterprises, government offices, and organisations faced BSOD issues that led to system and operational shutdowns. The error was later traced back to CrowdStrike's security update. However, Mac PCs and laptops remained unaffected.

The Blue Screen of Death, or BSOD, is a problem that many encounter but do not know how to resolve. Windows displays a blue screen with an error message to indicate something is wrong with the system. It usually appears due to hardware problems, faulty drivers, or corrupted system files. Users must restart their PCs when encountering such errors. Instagram, Facebook, and Snapchat Blocked in Afghanistan: Report.

Apple New Video Mocking Microsoft's BSOD Outage

Apple Mocking Microsoft's BSOD Error

Apple posted an ad video titled "The Underdogs: BSOD (Blue Screen of Death) | Apple at Work" on YouTube. In this humorous video, the iPhone-maker showed how people, or "Underdogs," were affected by the Windows global outage caused by CrowdStrike. At the end of the video, the tech giant stated, "There's no security like Mac security."

In the video description, Apple wrote, "Thanks to the security of their Apple products, the Underdogs are unaffected and experience extraordinary success." It added that the Mac, iPhone, and iPad came together in the video to help the Underdogs meet potential clients, secure new business, and assist a packaging company. Tech Layoffs 2025: Over 91,000 Employees Laid Off by 208 Companies; Intel, TCS, Microsoft and Wipro Among Top Firms Cutting Jobs.

Last year, a faulty update from CrowdStrike's Falcon software caused Windows systems across the globe to crash. It was reported as one of the biggest IT outages in history, affecting millions of devices. The Microsoft-CrowdStrike outage disrupted various critical services worldwide, including airlines, government operations, and more.

