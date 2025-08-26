iQOO Neo 11 Series will likely be around by late 2025. The upcoming series will include the iQOO Neo 11 Pro, which is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset, and the iQOO Neo 11 may come with the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. iQOO Neo 11 series details have been leaked online, suggesting that the new models would come with 1.5K and 2K flat OLED panels with 120Hz refresh rate, 7,000mAh battery, 50MP primary camera with OIS and ultrasonic fingerprint scanner. More details may be leaked in the future. Vivo X300 5G Specifications and Features Leaked Online; Check All About Upcoming Vivo X Series Smartphone Including Expected Price Range.

iQOO Neo 11 Series Specifications and Features Leaked

iQOO Neo 11 Series : Neo 11 Pro : Dimensity 9500 Neo 11 : Snapdragon 8 Elite Other Specs : ✅ 1.5K & 2K Flat 120Hz OLED ✅ Metal frame ✅ More than 7000mAh🔋 ✅ 50MP OIS main 📸 ✅ Ultrasonic FS, Metal frame — Debayan Roy (Gadgetsdata) (@Gadgetsdata) August 26, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)