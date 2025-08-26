Vivo X300 5G specifications and features have been leaked online on social media. According to a tipster, the upcoming Vivo X smartphone will launch a 6.3-inch 120Hz flat OLED display with 1.5K resolution. It may come with a MediaTek Dimensity 9500 processor and have a battery of less than 6,500mAh supporting 100W fast-charging and 50W wireless charging. Vivo X300 5G would likely include a 200MP primary camera, 50MP ultra-wide camera and 50MP 3x periscope telephoto lens (IMX885) on the rear. It will likely retain the IP68/IP69 water and dust resistance rating. Vivo X300 5G price could be around INR 50,000. Realme P4 Pro 5G Sale Begins in India on August 27, 2025; Check Specifications, Features and Prices of Each Variant.

Vivo X300 5G Specs and Features Leaked Online

Vivo X300 expected specs: - 6.3" 1.5k 120hz Flat OLED - MTK 9500 - less than 6500mAh + 100W + 50W - 200MP Main (1/1.4) + 50MP UW + 50MP 3x periscope (IMX885) - Zeiss optics - IP68/69 — Sanju Choudhary (@saaaanjjjuuu) August 26, 2025

