iQOO is set to launch its much-anticipated smartphone, the iQOO Neo 9 Pro, today at 12PM. As per reports, the iQOO Neo 9 Pro is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. The smartphone will likely feature a 6.7-inch screen with a flat AMOLED LTPO panel. The display of iQOO Neo 9 Pro may deliver a 1.5K resolution and a refresh rate of 144Hz. The iQOO Neo 9 Pro might come with 8GB RAM+256GB and 12GB RAM+256GB variants. The smartphone is expected to have a 50MP Sony IMX920 primary camera with an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 16MP lens for the front camera. The iQOO Neo 9 Pro is anticipated to be equipped with a 5,160mAh battery with 120W fast charging capability. The launch event will be live-streamed on iQOO India's official YouTube channel. The live launch of the iQOO Neo 9 Pro will begin shortly. Samsung Brings Galaxy AI Features on More Devices With New ‘One UI 6.1’ Software Update.

iQOO Neo 9 Pro Launch Live Streaming Link

