The iQOO 15R will launch in India on 24 February 2026 with flagship-level specifications and features in the higher mid-range segment. The upcoming smartphone will join the iQOO 15 lineup and is expected to be available in multiple colour options. According to rumours, the iQOO 15R will feature a 6.59-inch flat OLED display with a 1.5K resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. It is said to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor and could sport a 200MP primary rear camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 32MP front-facing camera. The device is also likely to pack a 7,600mAh battery with 100W wired fast charging and may run Android 16-based OriginOS 6 out of the box. Realme P4 Power 5G With Mammoth 10,001mAh Titan Battery To Launch in India on January 29; Check Expected Price and Specifications.

iQOO 15R Launch in India Confirmed on February 24, 2026

Big on power, built for the perfect fit. The iQOO 15R is stepping in with flagship confidence that feels right from the first glance. Bold in presence, refined in design, and built to slot effortlessly into your everyday without compromise. It’s not just about arriving. It’s… pic.twitter.com/YIKFtGMQSs — iQOO India (@IqooInd) January 27, 2026

