iQOO Z10R will launch in India on July 24, 2025. Ahead of the launch, the company has confirmed the iQOO Z10R camera details. The iQOO Z10R will come with a 32MP front camera. The smartphone maker said, "Presenting the Segment’s First 32MP 4K Selfie Camera Smartphone* – where every frame captures not just your face, but your story in cinematic brilliance." The device will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 processor, and the price is said to be under INR 20,000 in India. Google Pixel 10 Pro Design Revealed Ahead of Launch; Check Expected Specifications and Other Details.

iQOO Z10R Camera

Clarity never looked this good! 🤳 Presenting the Segment’s First 32MP 4K Selfie Camera Smartphone* – where every frame captures not just your face, but your story in cinematic brilliance.🎬 Step into the spotlight with the all-new #iQOOZ10R. 📸 Tag your selfie-obsessed friend… pic.twitter.com/ntZiDlswj0 — iQOO India (@IqooInd) July 22, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)