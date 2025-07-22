Google Pixel 10 Pro design is revealed. Google has offered a first look at the Pixel 10 Pro through a teaser shared on the Google Store. In the teaser, the Google Pixel 10 Pro appears with curved edges and a triple camera setup. Google is preparing for its upcoming Made by Google event, which is scheduled for next month. During the event, the company is expected to unveil its next-generation Pixel devices, which will include Google Pixel 10 series smartphones. Apart from the Pixel 10 Pro, Google may introduce the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold smartphones. Google Pixel 10 Pro is expected to feature a 50MP main camera. The smartphone may come with a 6.3-inch display and is likely to be powered by the Tensor G5 chipset. Vivo X200 FE Sale Begins in India on July 23, 2025, Smartphone Offers 6.31-inch AMOLED Display With 120Hz Refresh Rate; Check Prices of Each Variant, Specifications and Features.

Google Pixel 10 Pro Design

Pixel 10 Pro First Look: Loving the new color and those sleek, minimalistic edges really cool design! pic.twitter.com/Zcf5tgZGjy — Mukesh K (@TechyPathshala) July 22, 2025

