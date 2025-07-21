iQOO Z10R smartphone will be launched in India on July 24, 2025, with a Mediatek Dimensity 7400 processor and a 32MP selfie camera. It will have a 50MP primary camera with a Sony IMX882 OIS sensor. iQOO Z10R will be launched with a quad-curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and an IP68+IP69 water and dust resistance rating. The company has confirmed launching it in Aquamarine and Moonstone shades. iQOO Z10R price in India is expected to be around INR 20,000. Lava Blaze Dragon 5G With Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 To Launch on July 25, 2025; Check Specifications, Features and Expected Price.

iQOO Z10R Smartphone Launching in India With Sony IMX882 Sensor

🎨 Turn Every Click into a Masterpiece. Unleash the 50MP Sony IMX882 OIS Camera on the #iQOOZ10R for sharper frames, truer colors, and moments captured to perfection. No blur. No compromise. Just pure brilliance. 📸✨ Going live 24th July, exclusively on @amazonIN and… pic.twitter.com/QHpqGz4Yol — iQOO India (@IqooInd) July 20, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)