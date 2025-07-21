Lava Blaze Dragon 5G is set to launch in India on July 25, 2025, with a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor and a dual-camera setup on the rear. It will have a sleek, premium-looking design and offer a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging. Lava Blaze Dragon 5G will be launched in the INR 10,000 segment and have a 50MP primary camera and an 8MP front-facing camera. Vivo X200 FE Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ SoC Will Go on Sale in India on July 23, 2025; Check Price, Specifications and Features Here.

Lava Blaze Dragon 5G Launch on July 25, 2025

