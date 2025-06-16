Chinese smartphone brand itel announced that it would soon launch a new variant of the A90 smartphone. The itel A90 new variant will come with better water and dust resistance rating and will likely offer some other new specifications and features. Otherwise, it may continue offering the same 6.6-inch 90Hz display, 5,000mAh battery, 13MP primary camera, 8MP selfie camera, Android 14 Go edition OS, Dual-SIM support and more. POCO F7 With 7,550mAh Battery Will Launch on June 25, 2025 in Indonesia, Likely Launch in India on Same Date; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

New itel A90 Variant Launching Soon in India

