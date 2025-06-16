POCO F7 will launch soon in India with a 7,550mAh battery and likely a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor. Ahead of the India launch announcement, a tipster posted on X showing that the POCO F7 launch was confirmed in India on June 25, 2025. The tipster shared a page of Shopee.co.id website, an e-commerce platform, showing the launch date to be June 25. POCO F7 India launch is expected on the same day. The smartphone may come with a 6.83-inch AMOLED display, IP68 rating, 50MP primary, 8MP secondary and 20MP selfie camera, and a 90W fast-charging support. POCO F7 price in India is expected to be between INR 30,000 to INR 35,000. Nothing Phone (3) Launch on July 1: Upcoming ‘Made in India’ Smartphone Likely To Feature Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor; Know What To Expect.

POCO F7 Likely Coming on June 25, 2025

Poco F7 is launching in Indonesia on June 25, 2025. Most probably, the Indian launch will take place on the same day, i.e., June 25. Thanks .@aravind_boddeda for sharing pic.twitter.com/1m0CXQcmus — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) June 16, 2025

