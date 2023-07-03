Jio launches the cheapest internet enabled entry-level phone in India - the JioBharat V2 4G, priced at Rs 999. This very affordable phone also comes with a very affordable monthly plan starting at Rs 123 for 28 days for unlimited voice calls as well as 14 GB data, which is cheaper compared to other mobile operators’ plans in the market. With the introduction of the JioBharat V2 4G, Jio India aims to offer functional internet-enabled phone experience to the mass market that is truly affordable. Check more details in the video below. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Caught On 3C Certification Website Listing Indicating Imminent Launch, Here’s All Key Details.

JioBharat V2 4G Launched in India:

#WATCH | Visuals of JioBharat V2 4G Phone with an MRP of Rs 999, the lowest entry price for an internet-enabled phone. The monthly plan is 30% cheaper and has 7 times more data compared to feature phone offerings of other operators. The phone has plans including Rs 123 for 28… pic.twitter.com/xBbALCAoA9 — ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2023

